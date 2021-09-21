Developed states must take lead in raising their climate change ambitions: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the developed countries must take lead in raising their climate ambitions, both for emissions reduction and increased financial flows to the developing countries.

Emphasizing that commitments made under the Paris Agreement must be fully implemented, he expressed concern over unrealized climate finance pledges by the developed countries.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing an informal meeting on Climate Change through video link, a press release issued here by the PM Media Office said. The meeting was convened jointly by the Prime Minister of UK and the United Nations Secretary General on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Twenty five Heads of State and Government were invited for the leaders' informal gathering.

