ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St drops 2% on growth worries; focus turns to Fed

  • Energy, bank stocks lead market declines
  • Major airlines gain as U.S. relaxes travel rules
  • Indexes down: Dow 1.92%, S&P 2.04%, Nasdaq 2.53%
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Monday, as concerns about the pace of a global recovery spurred a selloff across sectors at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors declined. Economy-sensitive industrials, financials and energy dropped between 1.7% and 3.6%.

The banking sub-index shed 3.9%, tracking U.S. Treasury yields as worries about the default of Chinese property developer Evergrande appeared to affect the broader market, with commodities slipping and investors flocking to the perceived safety of bonds..

Technology-related stocks Microsoft Corp, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc were down between 2.2% and 4.1%, weighing the most on the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Wall Street's main indexes have been hurt this month by fears of potentially higher corporate tax rates denting earnings and have shrugged off signs inflation might have peaked.

The S&P 500 is down 4.1% from its intra-day record high hit on Sept. 2 and is on track to snap a seven-month winning streak.

"The Evergrande situation, although big and impactful, isn't the reason for this selloff," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

"Rather, stalemates in Congress on the debt ceiling, worries on policy changes or mistakes in monetary policy, and a litany of proposed tax increases have dampened the mood for investors. When this occurs, corrections happen."

All eyes on Wednesday will be on the Fed's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering, although the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings.

S&P, Dow gain as energy, financials recoup recent losses

At 12:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 663.66 points, or 1.92%, at 33,921.22, the S&P 500 was down 90.65 points, or 2.04%, at 4,342.34, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 380.55 points, or 2.53%, at 14,663.42, and was set for its worst day since May 12.

Strategists at Morgan Stanley said they expected a 10% correction in the S&P 500 as the Fed starts to unwind its monetary support, adding that signs of stalling economic growth could deepen it to 20%.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, hit its highest level in over four months.

Carriers United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines gained between 0.6% and 1.8%, as the United States relaxed travel restrictions on air passengers from China, India, Britain and many other European countries who have received COVID-19 vaccines in early November.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.40-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 5.71-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 147 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St drops 2% on growth worries; focus turns to Fed

England cricket team 'reluctantly' withdraws from tour to Pakistan

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

NZC CEO says 'will discuss' financial compensation aspect with PCB

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Stocks stage late recovery as KSE-100 ends with 108-point fall

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Read more stories