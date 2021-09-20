ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Myanmar's Suu Kyi has 'no comment' on call for war against junta

AFP 20 Sep 2021

YANGON: Toppled Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has "no comment" on a declaration of war against the junta by a shadow government dominated by lawmakers from her party, her lawyer said Monday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy government in a February coup, sparking huge democracy protests which have triggered a bloody crackdown from the junta.

NLD lawmakers make up the majority of a "National Unity Government" which is working to overturn the military regime and declared a "people's defensive war" earlier this month urging citizens to attack junta assets.

Following the declaration, clashes between local "people's defence forces" and the military have increased, and over a dozen army-owned communications towers have been attacked, according to anti-junta groups.

Suu Kyi had "no comment" when asked by her lawyers about the NUG's declaration of war, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said, and would comment only after discussions with others in the NLD leadership.

"She said she never turns against the wishes of the people," he added.

Myanmar junta chief says new elections in two years

Nonviolence is a core principle of Suu Kyi's and was a defining characteristic of the democracy movement she led against a previous junta decades ago.

But many young protesters have embraced the resistance movement, seeing it as the only way to permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, has been held under house arrest since the coup, cut off from the outside world apart from court appearances and meetings with her lawyers.

She appeared at a special court in the capital Naypyidaw on Monday for the latest hearing over allegedly importing walkie-talkies illegally and flouting coronavirus restrictions during elections last year that her party won by a landslide.

She faces a raft of other charges and could be jailed for decades if convicted.

Journalists have been barred from all proceedings so far.

The ongoing unrest has paralysed the economy of the Southeast Asian nation.

More than 1,100 people have been killed and over 8,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

The military says the toll is much lower.

Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Comments

1000 characters

Myanmar's Suu Kyi has 'no comment' on call for war against junta

Pakistan's borders safe and secure: Sheikh Rashid

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

At least eight killed, 10 injured during shootout in Upper Dir, KPK

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Food ministry blames MoC for wheat price hike

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Read more stories