ANL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.95%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
GGGL 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.3%)
GGL 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.64%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 151.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.11%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.31%)
TRG 173.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.17%)
UNITY 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

  • Ashleigh Barty remains top and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova climbed to a career high of fifth
AFP 20 Sep 2021

PARIS: Naomi Osaka slipped out of the top five in the WTA rankings on Monday while Simona Halep, another former world number one, continued her slide by also dropping three places.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka fell from fifth to eighth as Halep, who married boyfriend Toni Iuruc last week in a civil ceremony in her hometown of Constanta, tumbled down to 14th.

Ashleigh Barty remains top and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova climbed to a career high of fifth.

Danish teenager Clara Tauson rose 18 places to 52nd after capturing her second title of the year in Luxembourg.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini jumped from 87th to 64th following her first WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia.

WTA rankings as of September 20:

  1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10075 pts

  2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7720

  3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5315

  4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4860

  5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4668 (+2)

  6. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4571 (+2)

  7. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4413 (-1)

  8. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4326 (-3)

  9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4135

  10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4060

  11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3820 (+1)

  12. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3750 (+1)

  13. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3285 (+1)

  14. Simona Halep (ROM) 3152 (-3)

  15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3115

  16. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3068 (+1)

  17. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2975 (+1)

  18. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2890 (-2)

  19. Coco Gauff (USA) 2815

  20. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2777

