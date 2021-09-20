ANL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.6%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.49%)
FFBL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
FNEL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.99%)
GGL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.68%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
MDTL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 151.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.23%)
PACE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PRL 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.87%)
PTC 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
SNGP 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.72%)
TRG 171.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-0.99%)
UNITY 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
WTL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,940 Decreased By ▼ -38.7 (-0.78%)
BR30 24,198 Decreased By ▼ -262.46 (-1.07%)
KSE100 46,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.81 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,329 Decreased By ▼ -151.79 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Saudi retains top spot in oil supplies to China with volumes up 53% y/y

  • That compares with 1.58 million bpd in July and 1.24 million bpd in August last year
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, kept its ranking as China's top crude supplier for a ninth straight month in August as major producers relaxed production cuts.

Saudi oil arrivals surged 53% from a year earlier to 8.06 million tonnes, or 1.96 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

That compares with 1.58 million bpd in July and 1.24 million bpd in August last year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided in July to ease production cuts and increase supply by a further 2 million bpd, adding 0.4 million bpd a month from August until December. In July, OPEC output increased by 640,000 bpd to 26.66 million bpd.

China's crude oil imports from Russia stood at 6.53 million tonnes in August, or 1.59 million bpd, flat versus 1.56 million bpd in July.

The big gap behind Saudi volumes was due to Beijing's decision to slash crude oil import quotas to its independent refiners, who favour Russia's ESPO blend.

Crude oil arrivals from Malaysia more than doubled from year-ago levels to 1.75 million tonnes, with traders saying refiners might have rebranded Venezuelan heavy oil previously passed on as bitumen blend into Malaysian crude after Beijing imposed hefty import taxes on blending fuels.

Meanwhile, shipments from the United Arab Emirates fell nearly 40% on-year, a possible sign demand for Iranian oil passed on as grades including UAE supplies remained lacklustre after peak arrivals early this year.

Official data has consistently recorded zero imports from Iran or Venezuela since the start of this year.

The table below shows details of imports by main suppliers, with volumes in metric tonnes and percentage changes calculated by Reuters.

OPEC Saudi Arabia oil exporter

