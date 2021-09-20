ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Sep 20, 2021
MMBL signs MoU with NOWPDP

Recorder Report 20 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP), an organisation working for the enablement of Persons with disabilities (PWDs) through education and economic empowerment since 2008.

The two organisations will collaborate for skill enhancement and the creation of economic opportunities for PWDs, in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Through this collaboration, MMBL, under its Humqadam program - the bank's flagship sustainability initiative for digital and financial training of the differently-abled individuals, will induct and train more than ten promising PWDs, recommended by NOWPDP, to work within its teams at the MMBL Head Office in Islamabad.

The program is designed to provide trainees with a working knowledge of the corporate sector with a focus on enhancing their digital and financial skillsets that can help strengthen their professional repertoire. MMBL and NOWPDP will jointly monitor and evaluate the performance of the Humqadam trainees. Those who post excellent performances and display promising potentials will be offered permanent employment positions at the bank at the end of the program.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the partnership, President & CEO, MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said: "As a socially responsible corporate entity, MMBL is always on the lookout for opportunities to create shared value for the people we serve. We feel the responsibility to work for uplifting marginalised social groups, including women and PWDs, who have all the potential to play a significant role in the economic progress of Pakistan, given the right platform and support. We are delighted to welcome our new PWD members to the MMBL team and look forward to providing them with the opportunities they need to support their professional growth and economic prosperity."

Expressing her thoughts on the partnership, Samiha Ali Zahid, Chief Human Resources Officer at MMBL said: "Being a people-focused organisation and with Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) firmly anchored in our corporate culture, MMBL is constantly working for opening further opportunities to uplift and enable all segments of society, including women and the differently-abled. We are hopeful that the latest arrangement between MMBL and NOWPDP will help us find and nurture the best talent among PWD professionals and also complement our financial inclusion drive by fostering financial empowerment for all."

Omair Ahmad, Executive Director NOWPDP said: "We are glad to join hands with MMBL for including persons with disabilities in their workforce. We believe Pakistan can achieve significant socio-economic sustainability and growth with all segments of the society in the loop. That is why we are hopeful that the collaboration between MMBL and NOWPDP will not only open several opportunities for one of the most marginalised segments but send an effective message far and wide for inclusion of every citizen at all levels of society."

MMBL will also arrange Disability Sensitisation Training for its leadership, management, and other relevant staff members, focusing on generating an effective working environment and support system for PWDs at all levels.

In line with the organisation's unwavering commitment to foster complete inclusivity in the spheres of financial as well as digital literacy, MMBL launched the Humqadam initiative in October 2020. The program focuses on building and empowering inclusive communities by helping the marginalised segments achieve financial success and independence.

The latest partnership with NOWPDP is another milestone in MMBL's pursuit of promoting sustainability through D&I in the corporate sector.

