District Development Package: Punjab govt allocates Rs6.63bn to projects

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Government has allocated funds of Rs.6.63 billion for the construction and development of the district and implementation of public needs projects under the District Development Package which have been distributed equally among the national and provincial constituencies while for the Sustainable Development Goals Program (SAP) IV, Rs 2.45 billion has also been earmarked which will be spent on national constituency schemes of the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad during a meeting of District Coordination Committee for City Area.

District Coordination Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Convener / Chairman Standing Committee MNA Faizullah Kamuka in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner's Office in which members of National and Provincial Assembly Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman and Shakeel Shahid, besides tickets Holders Dr. Hassan Masood Malik, Mehboob Alam Sindhu, Adnan Rahmani, Public Representative Shahbaz Kasana, Rana Javed Ashraf, Sajjad Haider and others attended. DG FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, ADCF Afifa Sajia, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Siyan, Director Colleges Dr Kulsoom Akhtar, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, DD Social Welfare Nasir Chadhar and other officers present.

Welcoming the members of the Assembly, the Deputy Commissioner asked them to propose development schemes for DDP and SAP so that the implementation of these programs could start soon. He said that implementation of District Development Package and SAP IV would brought new chapter of development. He said that district administration would also ensure close liaison with the members of the Assembly so that the highest standard of public service can be established by making the best use of the resources available through mutual consultation. He said that the development of Faisalabad is among the priorities and he would accompany the members of the Assembly in the process of construction and development and advices and suggestions of parliamentarians would also be welcomed.

He asked the parliamentarians to assist the district administration in resolving issues so that the mission of urban development and public welfare can be carried forward through joint efforts.

He also issued clear instructions to the heads of district departments to attend the meeting of the coordination committee. DD Development informed that in district currently implementing a total of 2019 schemes on which Rs. 19 billion has been spent while the available Rs. 6 billion is being utilized in a transparent manner. Convenor emphasizing on the participation of the heads of departments to be present in DCC while on recommendation of MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Convenor set up technical committee to check the construction transparency of the roads.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of implementation, they said that timely completion of public welfare projects was the focus of the policies of the present government and concerted efforts would be made to successfully pursue this development agenda. They demanded to control the overcharging in private parking of some hospital and highlighted issues of FESCO and Sui Gas. During the meeting DSO and Director Colleges gave briefing on development projects.-PR

