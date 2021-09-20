ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

District Development Package: Punjab govt allocates Rs6.63bn to projects

20 Sep 2021

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Government has allocated funds of Rs.6.63 billion for the construction and development of the district and implementation of public needs projects under the District Development Package which have been distributed equally among the national and provincial constituencies while for the Sustainable Development Goals Program (SAP) IV, Rs 2.45 billion has also been earmarked which will be spent on national constituency schemes of the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad during a meeting of District Coordination Committee for City Area.

District Coordination Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Convener / Chairman Standing Committee MNA Faizullah Kamuka in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner's Office in which members of National and Provincial Assembly Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman and Shakeel Shahid, besides tickets Holders Dr. Hassan Masood Malik, Mehboob Alam Sindhu, Adnan Rahmani, Public Representative Shahbaz Kasana, Rana Javed Ashraf, Sajjad Haider and others attended. DG FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, ADCF Afifa Sajia, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Siyan, Director Colleges Dr Kulsoom Akhtar, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, DD Social Welfare Nasir Chadhar and other officers present.

Welcoming the members of the Assembly, the Deputy Commissioner asked them to propose development schemes for DDP and SAP so that the implementation of these programs could start soon. He said that implementation of District Development Package and SAP IV would brought new chapter of development. He said that district administration would also ensure close liaison with the members of the Assembly so that the highest standard of public service can be established by making the best use of the resources available through mutual consultation. He said that the development of Faisalabad is among the priorities and he would accompany the members of the Assembly in the process of construction and development and advices and suggestions of parliamentarians would also be welcomed.

He asked the parliamentarians to assist the district administration in resolving issues so that the mission of urban development and public welfare can be carried forward through joint efforts.

He also issued clear instructions to the heads of district departments to attend the meeting of the coordination committee. DD Development informed that in district currently implementing a total of 2019 schemes on which Rs. 19 billion has been spent while the available Rs. 6 billion is being utilized in a transparent manner. Convenor emphasizing on the participation of the heads of departments to be present in DCC while on recommendation of MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Convenor set up technical committee to check the construction transparency of the roads.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of implementation, they said that timely completion of public welfare projects was the focus of the policies of the present government and concerted efforts would be made to successfully pursue this development agenda. They demanded to control the overcharging in private parking of some hospital and highlighted issues of FESCO and Sui Gas. During the meeting DSO and Director Colleges gave briefing on development projects.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government Deputy Commissioner District Development Package Ali Shehzad District Coordination Committee MNA Faizullah Kamuka

Comments

Comments are closed.

District Development Package: Punjab govt allocates Rs6.63bn to projects

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

MPS today

Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks: UAE bank

Fawad steps up criticism of CEC

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Govt has doubts over CEC's conduct: Fawad Chaudhry

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

Read more stories