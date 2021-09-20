ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields rise; investors await Fed hints on taper timeline

Reuters 20 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US government bond yields edged up on Friday, with the 10-year yield touching a two-month high, as traders look ahead to a busy week of central bank meetings including a key one at the Federal Reserve. The 10-year yield briefly touched 1.3855%, its highest level since July 14, and was set for a fourth consecutive week of increases, the longest such streak since March.

Investors hope to get more clarity from the Fed regarding the schedule for slowing down its asset purchases, which will also give a rough timeline for when the next rate increase could come. The Fed is expected to tie any policy decision to US job growth in September and beyond.

Other than the Fed's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, the central banks of China, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Turkey are among those scheduled to meet next week to discuss monetary policy.

"My sense is that nobody really wants to be particularly aggressively positioned" going in to next week, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney.

He said the Treasury market was "slowly bleeding out the CPI rally" that took yields to three-week lows earlier in the week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.9 basis points at 1.3702%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2.6 basis points at 1.9071%.

The Fed's reverse repo facility, which offers approved money managers the option to lend money overnight to the US central bank in return for Treasury collateral, set a record $1.218 trillion on Friday. Borrowing rates in the overnight repurchase agreement market were at five basis points.

A record amount in the reverse repo speaks to an abundance of cash in bank coffers with nowhere to go. A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.2 basis points. The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.9 basis points at 0.226%.

The US government will auction $24 billion in 20-year bonds on Sept. 21 and $14 billion 10-year TIPS on Sept. 23 in reopenings that will both settle on Sept. 30.

traders US yields Fed US government bond

Comments

Comments are closed.

US yields rise; investors await Fed hints on taper timeline

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

MPS today

Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks: UAE bank

Fawad steps up criticism of CEC

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Govt has doubts over CEC's conduct: Fawad Chaudhry

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

Read more stories