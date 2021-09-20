ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
JGB yields track US peers higher

Reuters 20 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking peers in the United States which advanced after a surprisingly strong reading in retail sales lifted some concerns about growth there. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.045%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.430%.

A report from the US Commerce Department overnight showed retail sales unexpectedly rose in August, indicating the US economic recovery is strengthening on positive trends in consumer spending. Yields on longer term notes also rose, with the 30-year JGB yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.650% and the 40-year JGB yield up 0.5 basis point to 0.725%.

