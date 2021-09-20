ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Sep 20, 2021
French League to meet after Lens v Lille crowd trouble

Reuters 20 Sep 2021

PARIS: The disciplinary committee of the French League (LFP) will meet on Monday to discuss the crowd trouble that marred Saturday's RC Lens v Lille derby, the LFP said on Sunday.

"The LFP strongly condemns the outbursts, the invasion of the pitch and the violence that occurred during the match between RC Lens and LOSC Lille," the governing body said in a statement.

"In view of the seriousness of the events, the Disciplinary Committee will meet on Monday 20 September."

The kickoff to the second half of the Ligue 1 game, which Lens won 1-0 to move up to provisional second in the standings, was delayed by about half an hour after crowd trouble erupted at halftime.

