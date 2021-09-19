An all-inclusive govt: PM says has initiated dialogue with Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said he initiated dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan by including Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks.

The prime minister after meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbours and especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon said, “I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government to include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks”.

In a series of tweets, the premier added that after 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well.

Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM Imran at SCO summit

The prime minister stated during a meeting of the SCO and CSTO on Outreach on Afghanistan that “it is equally in our interest to ensure that Afghanistan does not again become a safe haven for any terrorist entity. For this, the Taliban must take every measure to honor their commitments.”

On the sidelines of the SCO Council, the premier also met the Chinese foreign minister and stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. In this perspective, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan and China had maintained close collaboration for the meeting of six neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated regional approach, he added.

