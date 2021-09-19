CoRe, CDA inaugurate waste-bin project

ISLAMABAD: CoRe (Collect and Recycle), an alliance of leading consumer goods and packaging companies, recyclers and non-governmental organisations partnered with Capital Development Authority to install 250 waste-bins in Islamabad.

As part of this joint initiative, Fatima Jinnah Park and Lake View Park will each see installation of 125 waste-bins, that will encourage citizens to dispose waste more responsibly and improve circular economy.

Talking about the initiative, Amer Ali Ahmed, Chairman, CDA said: “We are very glad that this initiative with CoRe has come to fruition. The waste-bins will facilitate the collection of waste responsibly to keep the environment in these parks clean and green.” He stressed that initiatives such as these were imperative to help realise the Prime Minister’s vision of Clean Green Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Waqar Ahmad, CEO CoRe alliance said: “We understand the unique challenges posed by packaging waste and its collection mechanism, and this waste-bin project is a collective step towards a waste-free future.”

Talking about CoRe’s vision, he said: “CoRe is the first ever packaging alliance created with a mission to eliminate packaging waste by enabling formal collection and recycling. It envisions the creation of a circular economy by reducing packaging footprint and encouraging sustainable and innovative practices.” —PR

