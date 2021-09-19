Islamabad: 8 robberies committed last week

ISLAMABAD: Various gangs of armed robbers and snatchers stole and snatched cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, and other valuables worth Rs 7.06 million during last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week over eight cases of robberies, 15 cases of snatching at gunpoint, 22 cases of motor vehicle theft, over four cases of kidnapping, and one case of murder were reported to the city’s various police stations.

In the same period, valuables worth Rs 4,845,000 looted during eight robberies, burglaries, street crimes, and thefts of various kinds, Rs 2,217,000 snatched at gunpoint during 15 incidents, and motor vehicle thieves stole 22 vehicles including motorbikes worth millions.

Auto thieves snatched 11 cars bearing registration numbers, RLD-173 belonging to Farhan Kiyani, HZ-310 belonging to Adnan Mazhar, LEC-6799 belonging to Khalikd Muneer, YD-341 belonging to Shauiab Zulfiqar, LEV-1587 belonging to Saleem, AMJ-597 belonging to Abdul Malik, Rd-7126 belonging to Muhammad Shafiq, LEB-3104 belonging to Muhammad Naseem, LED-7152 belonging to Zakar Ullah, ARU-041 belonging to Fozia, and FS-33 belonging to Nasir Ali.

Similarly, carjackers also stole 11 motorbikes bearing registration number “applied for” belonging to Bilawal Ahmed, RIN-4703 belonging to Nadeem Tahir, VRN-815 belonging to Hamza Rehman, RIN-154 belonging toAsim Nadeem, FBS-5965 belonging to Muhammad Hassan, l RIX-9372 belonging toNuman, CAL-937 belonging to Rajeesh Masih, EQ-774 belonging to Furqan, “applied for” of Raziq Khan, BJM-911 belonging to Adeel Seed, and ACB-4007 belonging to Ashfaq Ahmed.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sabzi Mandi, Golra, Industrial Area, Shehzad Town, and Aabpara police stations. In the same period, Sabzi Mandi police station registered three cases of snatching at gunpoint, two cases of robbery, two cases of auto theft, and one case of kidnapping.

Two armed persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 35,000 from Atif at gunpoint.

Similarly, another gang of robbers stole building material from under construction building of Sohail Azhar worth Rs 600,000.

Furthermore, an unidentified armed person snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 22,000 from Gohar Habib.

Similarly, some unidentified persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone and cash of Rs 85,000 from Basir Ahmed.

Accused Shabir Ahmed and three others kidnapped daughter of ZA.

In the jurisdiction of the same police station, some armed persons snatched Rs 700,000 from Umer Rashid at gunpoint.

Unidentified robbers broke into the house of Ghulam Sakina at Sector I-10/1 and looted cash and gold ornament worth Rs 920,000 at gunpoint.

Three cases each of snatching at gunpoint, two cases of auto theft, and one case of murder were reported to Golra police station during the last week.

Two armed persons snatched a mobile worth Rs 110,000 from Wahab in the limits of Golra police station.

During another incident, two persons snatched Rs 15,000 from Muhammad Umer.

Similarly, accused Agha Gull and three others shot dead Hayat over a petty dispute at 26 No Chungi.

Two armed persons snatched a mobile and cash of Rs 233,000 from Zakir Shakeel at gunpoint.

In the same period, three cases of auto theft and one case of snatching at gunpoint were reported to Industrial Area police station.

One accused Sheikh Ihsan snatched a mobile phone belonging to Juain Ihsan worth Rs 100,000.

Shehzad Town police station registered two cases of auto theft, one case each of snatching at gunpoint and robbery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021