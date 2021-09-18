ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Sports

Raducanu's grandmother wanted her to quit tennis after Wimbledon health scare

AFP Updated 18 Sep 2021

LONDON: Newly-crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu's grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis so concerned was she about her health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from her Wimbledon Last 16 match this year.

The 88-year-old Romanian told The Daily Mail her granddaughter's "health is more important (than wealth or fame)."

Fortunately for 18-year-old Briton Raducanu neither her father Ian (son of Niculina) nor Chinese mother Renee took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

US Open victory yet to sink in, says Raducanu

Niculina Raducanu -- known to Emma as 'Mamiya' a Romanian term of endearment for grandmothers -- is close to her granddaughter.

She would host Emma twice a year in Bucharest in her apartment whilst she would come to the family's home in England to care for her granddaughter and recount stories about Romania.

However, she was so anxious for Emma after she retired from her clash with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon she dared broach the subject of retirement with Raducanu's parents.

"I asked her parents if she should quit tennis," Raducanu told the newspaper after they tracked her down at her Bucharest home.

"Because what if something should happen to Emma?"

"Her health is more important (than wealth or fame).

"The court she played on that day had a roof over it because it was raining, and she felt she couldn't breathe."

When it came to last Saturday's US Open final, though, it was the grandmother not the granddaughter who faltered.

"The night she won the US Open (Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3), I couldn't watch because my heart couldn't take it," she said.

"I said to myself: 'This match is going to be a really tough one,' so I decided not to watch it.

"I only found out the news the next day, and I was delighted she was strong and healthy, and that her mind was healthy also -- especially after what happened the last time (at Wimbledon).

"When I talked to my son, I was happy for him. "He would have been so disappointed if she'd have lost after all the work and resources they'd put into this."

Niculina says she has resisted till now revealing to her neighbours and friends what her Canada-born granddaughter had achieved.

"Of course, I'm very proud of her," she said.

"But I've never told anyone I'm the grandmother of a Grand Slam champion.

"I am a very modest woman, and I don't want people to think I'm bragging. When Emma puts her mind to it, she will get it. She was always a fighter."

US Open champion Emma Raducanu

