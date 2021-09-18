ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

Sohail Sarfraz 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been empowered to require any person or class of persons to integrate their invoice issuing machines with the Board's computerised system for real-time reporting of sales.

Through the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the Board may, by notification in the official gazette, require any person or class of persons to integrate their invoice issuing machines with the Board's computerised system for real-time reporting of sales in such mode and manner and from such date as may be prescribed.

The Board shall have power through Sales Tax General Order to direct the gas and electricity distribution companies for discontinuing the gas and electricity connections of any person who falls in the following categories: Any person, including Tier-1 retailers, who fails to register for sales tax purpose.

Tier-1 retailers’ invoices: FBR specifies utilisation of Re1 service charge

A person required to integrate his business as stipulated under sub-section (9A) of section 3, who fails to get himself registered under the Act, and if registered, fails to integrate in the such person shall be liable to pay penalty of 500,000 rupees for first default; penalty of one million rupees for second default after 15 days of order Sub-section (9A) of section 3 (b) notified tier-1 retailers registered but not integrated with the Board's computerised system.

Provided that upon registration or integration, as the case may be, of the above said persons, the Board shall notify the restoration of their gas or electricity connection through sales tax general order, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Board of Revenue FBR Tax Laws Tier 1 retailers gas and electricity distribution

