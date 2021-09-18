Sindh PA describes Geelani as 'global voice' of people of IIOJK

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Friday paid homage to Kashmiri leader, late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, calling him a 'global voice' of the innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution came from MMA's Syed Abdul Rashid, which received a unanimous vote in the house, paying a great respect to him for standing unshaken entire life against Indian repression to free his nation.

The resolution demanded that the governments should include Syed Ali Geelani in the school syllabus to let the new generations of his unremitting struggle against the Indian ruthless repression till he breathed last.

Syed Ali Geelani passed away at 92, opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI told the house that he was a symbol of freedom struggle for the people of Kashmir.

MQM's Muhammad Hussain said that his party shows solidarity to the people of Kashmir on Syed Ali Geelani's demise, adding that his replacement is impossible.

PPP's Heer Ismail Soho and TLP's Mufti Qasim Fakhri said that Syed Ali Geelani was the true voice of repressed and innocent Kashmiris globally and struggled for life long to achieve freedom from India.

GDA's Nand Kumar extended his condolences to Syed Ali Geelani family and Kashmir people on his death, saying the great leader faced Indian representation till his last breath.

The house also adopted a resolution on proposed federal government's law supposedly controlling media freedom in the country. The resolution came from Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, who also condemned the proposed law.

He alleged the government of kidnapping journalists and getting them fired from jobs. He said that those institutions are working freely being brought under control, despite the country's Constitution guarantees them independence.

However, Haleem Adil Sheikh refuted the allegations, and told the legislature that his party's federal government is not going to clamp down on the media freedom. The house will now meet on Monday at 2pm.

