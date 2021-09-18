ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh PA describes Geelani as 'global voice' of people of IIOJK

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Friday paid homage to Kashmiri leader, late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, calling him a 'global voice' of the innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution came from MMA's Syed Abdul Rashid, which received a unanimous vote in the house, paying a great respect to him for standing unshaken entire life against Indian repression to free his nation.

The resolution demanded that the governments should include Syed Ali Geelani in the school syllabus to let the new generations of his unremitting struggle against the Indian ruthless repression till he breathed last.

Syed Ali Geelani passed away at 92, opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI told the house that he was a symbol of freedom struggle for the people of Kashmir.

MQM's Muhammad Hussain said that his party shows solidarity to the people of Kashmir on Syed Ali Geelani's demise, adding that his replacement is impossible.

PPP's Heer Ismail Soho and TLP's Mufti Qasim Fakhri said that Syed Ali Geelani was the true voice of repressed and innocent Kashmiris globally and struggled for life long to achieve freedom from India.

GDA's Nand Kumar extended his condolences to Syed Ali Geelani family and Kashmir people on his death, saying the great leader faced Indian representation till his last breath.

The house also adopted a resolution on proposed federal government's law supposedly controlling media freedom in the country. The resolution came from Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, who also condemned the proposed law.

He alleged the government of kidnapping journalists and getting them fired from jobs. He said that those institutions are working freely being brought under control, despite the country's Constitution guarantees them independence.

However, Haleem Adil Sheikh refuted the allegations, and told the legislature that his party's federal government is not going to clamp down on the media freedom. The house will now meet on Monday at 2pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Assembly IIOJK TLP Muhammad Hussain Syed Abdul Rashid Syed Ali Geelani

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sindh PA describes Geelani as 'global voice' of people of IIOJK

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises

Regional powers demand US fund Afghan aid

UN extends Afghan mission mandate

Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

FBR to get operational, financial autonomy: Tarin

Regulator may not allow KE to collect KMC tax

Supply, distribution: Nepra chief apprised of KE initiatives

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Read more stories