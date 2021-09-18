Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 17, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1300% PA 0.6200% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.1016% PA 0.6484% PA For 12 months -0.0284% PA 0.8466% PA For 2 Years -0.0284% PA 1.3466% PA For 3 Years -0.0284% PA 1.5966% PA For 4 years -0.0284% PA 1.8466% PA For 5 years -0.0284% PA 1.9716% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1804% PA 0.5696% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1436% PA 0.6064% PA For 12 Months -0.0020% PA 0.8730% PA For 2 Years -0.0020% PA 1.3730% PA For 3 Years -0.0020% PA 1.6230% PA For 4 years -0.0020% PA 1.8730% PA For 5 years -0.0020% PA 1.9980% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3104% PA 1.0604% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA For 12 Months 0.2453% PA 1.1203% PA For 2 Years 0.2453% PA 1.6203% PA For 3 Years 0.2453% PA 1.8703% PA For 4 years 0.2453% PA 2.1203% PA For 5 years 0.2453% PA 2.2453% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA For 12 Months 0.1888% PA 0.6862% PA For 2 Years 0.1888% PA 1.1862% PA For 3 Years 0.1888% PA 1.4362% PA For 4 Years 0.1888% PA 1.6862% PA For 5 years 0.1888% PA 1.8112% PA ========================================================

