Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 17, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1300% PA 0.6200% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.1016% PA 0.6484% PA
For 12 months -0.0284% PA 0.8466% PA
For 2 Years -0.0284% PA 1.3466% PA
For 3 Years -0.0284% PA 1.5966% PA
For 4 years -0.0284% PA 1.8466% PA
For 5 years -0.0284% PA 1.9716% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1804% PA 0.5696% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1436% PA 0.6064% PA
For 12 Months -0.0020% PA 0.8730% PA
For 2 Years -0.0020% PA 1.3730% PA
For 3 Years -0.0020% PA 1.6230% PA
For 4 years -0.0020% PA 1.8730% PA
For 5 years -0.0020% PA 1.9980% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3104% PA 1.0604% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2844% PA 1.0344% PA
For 12 Months 0.2453% PA 1.1203% PA
For 2 Years 0.2453% PA 1.6203% PA
For 3 Years 0.2453% PA 1.8703% PA
For 4 years 0.2453% PA 2.1203% PA
For 5 years 0.2453% PA 2.2453% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 17.09.2021 VALUE 17.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1595% PA 0.5905% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.1888% PA 0.6862% PA
For 2 Years 0.1888% PA 1.1862% PA
For 3 Years 0.1888% PA 1.4362% PA
For 4 Years 0.1888% PA 1.6862% PA
For 5 years 0.1888% PA 1.8112% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.