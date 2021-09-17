ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Doubt cast over England tour to Pakistan after New Zealand series abandonment

Syed Ahmed 17 Sep 2021

Following New Zealand's abandonment of its Pakistan series, the England Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday that it will announce whether it would allow its team to tour Pakistan next month, reported ESPNcricinfo.

England's statement comes after Cricket New Zealand (NZC) decided to call off the series on the day of the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned due to 'security alert'

“We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert,” said the ECB, adding that it is in constant touch with its security team which is currently in Pakistan to fully understand the situation.

“The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed.”

England's men and women teams are currently due to play two T20Is in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14, with the women due to stay on for a three-match ODI series as well.

England have not visited Pakistan since 2005 due to security concerns. However, the board agreed to this series as a sign of gratitude at Pakistan's assistance in helping them stage cricket during the English summer of 2020 when the country was in lockdown.

