Pakistan

PML-N slams PTI over hike in POL products' prices

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has slammed the PTI government over hike in petroleum products prices and said this would cause surge in soaring inflation which has rendered the lives of countrymen miserable.

The PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government has continued its 'economic terrorism' by increasing the petroleum products prices. The government has dropped another bomb of inflation by allowing hike in the petrol cost. The incompetent leaders of PTI are forcing the nation to stand against them, he added.

Shehbaz maintained that the country's current worst situation is showing failure of PTI government. He said insensitive and brutal rulers are forcing the public to rebel; by these kinds of steps you can run neither a country nor a poor household.

Another PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said whenever POL prices were increased when the PTI was in the opposition it would call the government 'thief', a usurper of people's money. "If we go by this criterion, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the biggest thief," Zubair said.

PML-N leader Azma Bukhari has termed recent hike in petroleum products' prices as an anti-people step. She said, "It is a matter of great shame that those very people who would protest out on the roads when petrol was available at Rs75, now were themselves doing the same without any fear of being held accountable by the people."

She was of the view that this decision of the government would definitely lead to record inflation in the country. She added that the US dollar's rate against Pak rupee was currently the highest in the country's entire history, while prices of medicines also showed no signs of coming down as prices of even life-saving drugs had gone up by 17 percent.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers even had an iota of shame left in them, they would have preferred to resign. "But these people have no shame, while common man, on the other hand, continues to suffer," she regretted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

