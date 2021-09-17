Visit to Sialkot, Sambrial: CM orders removal of 15 officers over poor performance

LAHORE: During his visit to Sambrial and Sialkot, the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to remove 15 officers from their posts over negligence of duties, public complaints and poor performance. The CM visited various government offices responsible for providing services to the people to review their performance.

On CM directions, AC Sambrial, XEN (Irrigation) Marala, DSP Daska and DSP Traffic Sialkot have been removed from their posts. Sambrial's Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, MS THQ Hospital, AD Land Record and Sialkot's CO Tehsil Cooperation, Excise and Taxation Officer, DHO, Superintendent District Jail Sialkot, Assistant Superintendent Women District Jail Sialkot, CO MC Pasror, CO MC Daska, Sub Registrar (Rural) and District Health Officer have also been suspended.

The CM approved repair of Sambrial road and carpeting of 12 km long sub-line Sialkot to Sambrial road. During his visit to THQ Hospital Sambrial, CM directed to improve the medical facilities and said new access road would be constructed for THQ Hospital Sambrial and for this purpose he directed the DC Sialkot to complete the land acquisition work.

Daska Sambrial Road's construction and improvement funds would be provided and Shahab Pura Bridge would also be completed, CM added. The Chief Minister announced to release the grant of Rs 200 million for the construction of the bridge and directed MD NESPAK to complete the project on a fast track.

During his visit to district jail Sialkot, the CM reprimanded superintendent and assistant jail superintendent woman, CM showed displeasure over the mismanagement in district jail Sialkot and directed to improve the facilities for inmates. Earlier, the CM paid a surprise visit to Sambrial and visited THQ Hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to patients.

