Opinion

KE’s BQPS-III project — II

Engr. Ainul Abedin 17 Sep 2021

KE had installed efficient combined cycle power plant in Korangi which did operate at full capacity and efficiency with gas turbine inlet cooling but unfortunately, KE removed the inlet cooling installation and thus accepted the dual penalties of lower capacity and reduced efficiency for all the summer months (9-10 months in Karachi), instead of improving the performance.

Kindly note that gas turbine inlet cooling for high efficiency would have resulted in much lower heat rate (less fuel cost) as well as higher power output.

If the load dispatch requirement was less in winter, the same technology could be used to heat the gas turbine inlet air for higher efficiency.

Both the above-described gas turbine inlet air cooling and inlet air heating would provide efficient operation, with less fuel cost and all new combined cycle power plants should have these options for better performance all year round.

(Concluded)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GAS KE power plant lower capacity

Engr. Ainul Abedin

