ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton slips as stronger dollar offset higher exports

Reuters 17 Sep 2021

CHICAGO: ICE cotton futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday, as a firmer U.S. dollar overshadowed a weekly federal report showing higher export sales.

The cotton contract for December fell 0.65 cent, or 0.7%, to 92.72 cents per lb by 11:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT). It traded within a range of 92.52 to 93.97 cents per lb.

“The exports report was pretty good, especially with more sales to China, but a stronger dollar index is not helping,” said Jim Nunn, owner of Tennessee-based cotton brokerage Nunn Cotton.

The dollar rose 0.5% against key rivals, helped by upbeat U.S. retail sales data. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated cotton costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed exports of 237,500 running bales (RB) of cotton, up 53% from the previous week, with increases primarily for China, Pakistan and Vietnam.

“U.S. harvest pressure is imminent and, in the absence of significant tropical activity, should move lower over the near- to medium-term,” Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group, said in a note.

“The December contract should experience resistance near 95 - 96 cents and then near 97 cents and support near 89 - 90 cents and 85 - 86 cents over the near-to-medium term.”

Total futures market volume fell by 1,835 to 10,952 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 194 to 273,386 contracts in the previous session.

Certificated cotton stocks deliverable as of Sept. 13 totalled 64,455 480-lb bales, unchanged from 64,455 in the previous session.

Cotton ICE cotton cotton crop Cotton rate Louis Rose U.S. retail sales

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cotton slips as stronger dollar offset higher exports

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

US statement about reassessing relations ‘surprises’ Pakistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Officials’ trading: Powell orders sweeping ethics review

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

GST on toll manufacturing: MoF, FBR and PRAs reach consensus

UN envoy meets Haqqani

Bilawal criticises govt for sharp rise in prices of POL products

China fumes over Australia’s nuclear sub deal with US, Britain

Read more stories