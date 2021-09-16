ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
Lady Gaga tops best dressed list without stepping on a red carpet all year

The magazine praised her high fashion street looks.
Reuters Updated 16 Sep 2021

Lady Gaga on Wednesday led a list of People magazine’s best-dressed celebrities that included Euphoria star Zendaya and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

Gaga was dubbed “The Icon” in People’s best dressed of the year issue, despite never having set foot on a red carpet. Instead, the magazine praised her high fashion street looks that ranged from “a sculptural seersucker number to a black lace corseted gown.”

Zendaya, Davis, Leslie Odom Jr., Anya Taylor-Joy, Mindy Kaling, Cynthia Erivo, Dan Levy, Regina Hall and musician H.E.R. also made the Top 10 list for swapping “cozy sweats for chic couture” this year.

“No one delivered more wow factor this year than Zendaya,” People said of the 25-year-old actress, referring to her cut-out gowns on red carpets.

Odom Jr., who starred in “One Night in Miami,” was chosen for bringing color to menswear on the red carpet, Davis was heralded for showcasing designers of color, and “Schitt’s Creek” actor Dan Levy was dubbed “Fan Favorite” for his playful vibe.

The magazine’s best-dressed issue hits newsstands on Friday.

