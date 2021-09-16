ANL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
ASC 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
ASL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.42%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FCCL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.78%)
KAPCO 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
NETSOL 160.50 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (4.12%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PAEL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.69%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
POWER 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
PRL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PTC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.76%)
TELE 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
TRG 179.20 Increased By ▲ 11.95 (7.14%)
UNITY 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.22%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (7.05%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 54.23 (1.09%)
BR30 24,820 Increased By ▲ 604.28 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,924 Increased By ▲ 207.44 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,674 Increased By ▲ 114.35 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Sep 16, 2021
Japanese shares slip as investors take breather after recent rally

Reuters 16 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares erased early gains on Thursday, as investors took a breather after a rally led by hopes of a new political leadership, while energy stocks tracked overnight gains in U.S. peers.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.47% to 30,367.83 by 0224 GMT, while the broader Topix was down 0.46% to 2,086.76.

"Domestic political developments have lifted Japanese stocks but that momentum is taking a pause after Japanese stocks outperformed the U.S. in recent gains," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But investors tend to buy on dips in recent days, which shows their sentiment is positive."

Shares that would benefit from domestic demand led losses, with the miscellaneous products index dropping 1.51%, followed by information and technology firms and the brokerages falling 1.41% and 1.36%, respectively.

The miscellaneous index includes game maker Nintendo , which fell 2.65% and sporting good maker Asics , down 6.28%.

Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on profit-taking, SoftBank drag

Technology heavyweights were the biggest drag on the Nikkei, with Tokyo Electron falling 2.85%, SoftBank Group losing 2.44% and Advantest slipping 3.41%.

On the other hand, energy shares tracked overnight gains in U.S. peers on higher crude prices. Refiners rose 1.99% and oil explorers rose 1.31%.

Toho Zinc Co was the top gainer in the index, rising 5.75%, followed by Fujikura, gaining 4.68% and Idemitsu Kosan, up 3.19%.

Hitachi Zosen, down 4.09%, was the top loser in the Nikkei, followed by Screen Holdings, losing 3.9% and CyberAgent, falling 3.54%.

The Mothers Index of start-up firms lost 4.24%.

Japanese shares Nikkei

