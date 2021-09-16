ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Mushtaq Ghumman 16 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has decided that the prospective tariff of white oil pipeline multi-grade movement project in terms of dollars will be locked for five years to be paid in Pak Rupees, official sources told Business Recorder.

The ECC took this decision on September 9, 2021 on a summary moved by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, which is now more focused on petroleum sector instead of port affairs.

The following proposals were submitted for consideration and approval of the ECC: (i) the revised tariff of $1 per ton for HSD handling inclusive of PQA royalty (to be paid in equivalent Pak Rupees) to be implemented and incorporated in HSD pricing formula or OMC Dealer margin; (b) tariff differential amount for the period from July 1, 2012 to till June 30, 2020 amounting to Rs 1,505,962 to be incorporated from OMC Dealer Margin for recovery; (c) The revised handling tariff will also be applicable on handling of MOGAS through existing pipeline as an interim arrangement until a dedicated pipeline is laid by FOTCO and its tariff determined on actual cost basis and submitted, separately.

90pc work on white oil pipeline's dualization completed

After detailed discussion, ECC decided that prospective tariff in terms of dollars shall be locked for 5 years to be paid in Pak Rupees, at the prevailing exchange rate, by PSO for HSD and MOGAS with immediate effect.

The ECC also constituted a Committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning to formulate recommendations for the ECC in the light of the report of M/s A.F. Ferguson & Co, regarding payment issue of outstanding dues of Rs1.5 billion payable by PSO since2012 to 2020.

The composition of the Committee will be as follows: (i) representative of Finance Division; (ii) representative of Petroleum Division; (iii) representative of PSO; (iv) representative of FOTCO; (v) representative of PQA; and (vi) Chairman, OGRA. The secretariat support will be provided by Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC OGRA PETROLEUM DIVISION PSO dollars Pak Rupees oil pipeline project

Comments

1000 characters

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories