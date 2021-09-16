ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
Sep 16, 2021
PIA plane airlifts 3m doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China

APP 16 Sep 2021

BEIJING: 50th special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has airlifted three million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine from Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

“PK-6853 is the 50th special cargo flight since launch of transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by the national flag carrier,” Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP here on Wednesday.

One August 29, the national flag carriers airlifted around 12 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines through its four special cargo flights.

He said that the PIA took responsibility of airlifting Covid-19 vaccine and is successfully fulfilling the task.

“Today our 50th special flight left for Islamabad with another batch of vaccine”, he added.

Sangi said that under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik, the national flag carrier has so far airlifted over 63 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccine through 49 special flights.

