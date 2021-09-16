ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Matches in Pindi, Lahore: Army, Light Commandos deployed for NZ squad

Mushtaq Ghumman 16 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deployed Pak Army and Light Commandos for the protection of cricket team of New Zealand during matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Recently, Interior Division briefed the Cabinet that the New Zealand Cricket Team’s tour to Pakistan will continue till October 4, 2021, starting from September 11, 2021.

During the tour, the visiting team would play 3x ODI and 5x T20 matches at Rawalpindi and Lahore, respectively. Home Department, Government of the Punjab and Office of the Chief Commissioner ICT had requested the Ministry of Interior for deployment of Pak Army troops and Army aviation assets under Article 245 of the Constitution in Lahore, Rawalpindi and ICT for protection/security duties during matches.

Details of deployment in Rawalpindi and Lahore are as follows; Pakistan Army (one infantry company), Light Commando Battalion (one company), Helicopter for emergency evacuation/surveillance (2x MI 17), Zarrar ATU SSG (GP-1) - one platoon, 630 explosive and ordinance disposal.

For Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), assistance of Pak-Army at route/venue and Motorcade and Helicopter for emergency 22-09-21 evacuation/surveillance.

It was revealed that Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan empowers Federal Government to deploy Army troops in aid of civil power.

Approval of the Cabinet was solicited for deployment of Pak Army troops/Army Aviation assets under Article 245 of the Constitution. Further, additional Army troops/assistance in case requirement arising during the deployment period would also be worked out between the Home Department Govt. of Punjab, ICT Administration and Army authorities.

The Cabinet approved the summary of Ministry of Interior for deployment of Pak Army during cricket matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government Pak Army New Zealand cricket team Light Commandos

Comments

Comments are closed.

Matches in Pindi, Lahore: Army, Light Commandos deployed for NZ squad

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories