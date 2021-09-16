Matches in Pindi, Lahore: Army, Light Commandos deployed for NZ squad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deployed Pak Army and Light Commandos for the protection of cricket team of New Zealand during matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Recently, Interior Division briefed the Cabinet that the New Zealand Cricket Team’s tour to Pakistan will continue till October 4, 2021, starting from September 11, 2021.

During the tour, the visiting team would play 3x ODI and 5x T20 matches at Rawalpindi and Lahore, respectively. Home Department, Government of the Punjab and Office of the Chief Commissioner ICT had requested the Ministry of Interior for deployment of Pak Army troops and Army aviation assets under Article 245 of the Constitution in Lahore, Rawalpindi and ICT for protection/security duties during matches.

Details of deployment in Rawalpindi and Lahore are as follows; Pakistan Army (one infantry company), Light Commando Battalion (one company), Helicopter for emergency evacuation/surveillance (2x MI 17), Zarrar ATU SSG (GP-1) - one platoon, 630 explosive and ordinance disposal.

For Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), assistance of Pak-Army at route/venue and Motorcade and Helicopter for emergency 22-09-21 evacuation/surveillance.

It was revealed that Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan empowers Federal Government to deploy Army troops in aid of civil power.

Approval of the Cabinet was solicited for deployment of Pak Army troops/Army Aviation assets under Article 245 of the Constitution. Further, additional Army troops/assistance in case requirement arising during the deployment period would also be worked out between the Home Department Govt. of Punjab, ICT Administration and Army authorities.

The Cabinet approved the summary of Ministry of Interior for deployment of Pak Army during cricket matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

