Fake NICs: Two NADRA officers booked, one arrested

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday registered a case against two NADRA officials and arrested one in an already underway inquiry of fake national identity cards (NICs) issuance.

According to spokesman for FIA Sindh, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of FIA registered a case against two NADRA officers including Deputy Director Govari Shankar and Assistant Director (Agency Support Cell) Yasir Zaib and arrested Gauravi Shankar.

To escape his arrest in already underway inquiry by FIA in fake NICs issuance case, accused Govari Shankar was hiding.

Taking advantage of the fear and intimidation of the accused deputy director, Yasir Zeb demanded a bribe of Rs. 1 million from the accused deputy director and assured him of protection from arrest. Yasir received Rs. 6.5 million in cash and Rs. 2.5 million in his bank account. After the registration of case, the already wanted Deputy Director NADRA Govari Shankar has been arrested while raids are being carried out to arrest Assistant Director Yasir Zeb.