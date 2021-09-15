ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Technology

POVA 2: Now available in markets nationwide

LAHORE: TECNO launched the 7000mAh Powerhouse – POVA 2 in Pakistan. POVA 2 is now officially available in both...
Sponsored Content 15 Sep 2021

LAHORE: TECNO launched the 7000mAh Powerhouse – POVA 2 in Pakistan. POVA 2 is now officially available in both online and offline markets at the price of PKR28,999.

POVA 2 comes as a successor of the famous POVA gaming series from TECNO. POVA 2 flaunts with a massive 7000mAh battery, 6.9-Inch FHD+ LCD panel with 1080X2460 resolution, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is the new best gaming device with this biggest battery, 18W Dual IC flash charge, the powerful Helio G85 Processor, and 6+128GB Massive storage.

Apart from this, TECNO introduces special gaming features in the new POVA 2. The features include ET engine, Game Voice Changer, Magic Button, and much more. POVA 2 comes as the best gaming device, especially for PUBG players. Pre-Bookings for this device were live from September 7 till September 14, 2021, where massive discounts were given to PUBG users.

The thrilling part is POVA 2 comes as the first-ever 7000mAh battery phone in Pakistan. It supports an 18W fast charging with Dual IC which will help charge this huge battery in no time. So that means the user can charge this mega battery phone on the go. This combination provides unlimited gaming sessions, binge-watching videos, and movies without any hassle.

PUBG TECNO gaming POVA 2

