ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Palm oil rise over 2% to six-day peak on exports jump, output worries

  • Sept 1-15 exports up 54% from Aug 1-15: Amspec Agri
  • Downpour in Indonesia to hit 2H2021 output: analyst
  • Malaysia's September output may not sustain August's rise
Reuters Updated 15 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed more than 2% on Wednesday, marking a gain for a third straight session, as robust exports in the first half of September and growing concerns over sluggish production boosted prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 98 ringgit, or 2.26%, to 4,438 ringgit ($1,067.60) a tonne, its highest since Sept. 9.

Exports during Sept. 1-15 soared 54% to 832,555 tonnes from the same week in August, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

"After the spike in August production, it was popularly believed that September will have the same tempo. However, we notice that it's not the case, production is again weak," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, a director of Malaysian brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"And, with India lowering import taxes to curb food inflation, palm prices are relatively defensive."

August output had expanded 11.8% from the previous month to stand at 1.7 million tonnes, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said last week.

Palm oil ticks up for second day on higher demand hopes

Indonesia's production during the second half of 2021 may miss expectations because of the lingering impact of drought in 2019 and insufficient fertiliser use, UOB KayHian said in a note.

Incessant rains that have caused flooding in central and east Kalimantan since August could be a precursor of the upcoming monsoon season in Southeast Asia that could keep availability tight, it added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

