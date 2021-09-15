ANL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact on Afghanistan situation

  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and FM Qureshi discuss various dimensions of Pakistan-UAE relations
BR Web Desk 15 Sep 2021

Pakistan and UAE have agreed to remain in close contact regarding the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from his counterpart, UAE FM His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the call, the two foreign ministers discussed various dimensions of Pakistan-UAE relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields. They also resolved to continue their close collaboration in various multilateral fora, the FO statement added.

Ahead of Dubai Expo: Book on ‘UAE Business Essentials’ being launched on Sep 7

"Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on making excellent arrangements for Expo2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success," FO said.

While discussing the Afghanistan situation, the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Earlier, in a telephone call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the vital interest of Pakistan and the region.

The PM said that the international community must remain engaged in order to support the Afghan people and address their dire humanitarian needs.

