Ahead of Dubai Expo: Book on ‘UAE Business Essentials’ being launched on Sep 7

31 Aug 2021

DUBAI: With Expo 2020 kicking off on October 1, 2021 and with 191 countries participating, the world’s attention, quite literally, is once more turning to Dubai.

The theme of the six-month event is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, and the focus will be on business opportunity and sustainability.

Entrepreneurs from around the globe will be looking at the rich opportunities that the UAE offers, its many pro-investment policies, and its ecosystem.

However, to the uninitiated, information on UAE’s legal system and business laws can be challenging to access and fully comprehend.

A highly readable new book addresses a crucial need for pertinent data conveniently available in a single source.

Launching on September 7, “UAE Business Essentials” is a plain English guide to understanding UAE’s ecosystem, its commercial laws and the nuances of doing business in one of the most vibrant economies in the world.

The book is aimed at individuals and small businesses across the world and will be available through Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/6pf3yhry

The book’s author is Kamal K Jabbar, a Dubai-based lawyer for the past decade (who is also an advocate of the High Courts of Pakistan). He has over 20 years of legal experience. He is a partner at Keystone Law Middle East LLP and advises on banking and corporate matters.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

