ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
ASC 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
ASL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.89%)
BOP 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.76%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.65%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
GGGL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.36%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
JSCL 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.75%)
MLCF 37.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.68%)
NETSOL 150.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.98%)
PACE 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PAEL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
PRL 20.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.57%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.85%)
TELE 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.95%)
TRG 166.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
UNITY 34.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.34%)
WTL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
BR100 4,951 Decreased By ▼ -47.08 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,043 Decreased By ▼ -323.62 (-1.33%)
KSE100 46,572 Decreased By ▼ -319.78 (-0.68%)
KSE30 18,466 Decreased By ▼ -136.68 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

AFP 15 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors sought to lock in profits after recent rallies, with falls on Wall Street also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.52 percent, or 158.39 points, to end at 30,511.71, while the broader Topix index lost 1.06 percent, or 22.48 points, to 2,096.39.

"Profit-taking was dominant following falls of US shares and due to traders' cautious attitude towards overheating after the Nikkei index hit a 31-year high yesterday," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Wall Street shares had closed sharply lower as traders digested softer-than-expected US inflation data which seemed to cement a likely delay of the Federal Reserve's tapering of stimulus measures.

Losses on the Nikkei index increased on Wednesday after China said growth in retail sales sank in August to a 12-month low, according to Okasan.

Tokyo stocks close higher

The dollar fetched 109.52 yen in Asian trade, against 109.66 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group dropped 5.78 percent to 6,634 yen while Sony fell 1.46 percent to 12,170 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota slipping 0.70 percent to 9,876 yen, Honda dropping 1.82 percent to 3,382 yen and Nissan falling 1.07 percent to 572.4 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

Additional customs duty on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO head of states meeting

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

Read more stories