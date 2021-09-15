ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PML-N, ANP leaders concerned at 'historical' depreciation of PKR

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter's president Aimal Wali Khan, on Tuesday, shared concerns over an all-time high rise of the US dollar against the rupee, reaching Rs168.9 in the inter-bank market.

The senior ANP leader met the PML-N president at his Islamabad residence, in which, the two leaders discussed the overall prevailing political situation of the country, said a statement of the PML-N.

It stated that the two leaders also expressed serious concerns over an all-time high rise of the dollar against the Pakistani rupee, adding that the price hike and inflation have already wreaked havoc and the increase in value of the dollar would bring a new storm inflation upon the masse. It further stated that the government has failed to control the inflation.

The PML-N president also stated that the ANP and its leaders have played a "historic" political role and rendered enormous sacrifices for the country.

"The leaders agreed to continue mutual consultations," the statement added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that after looting the nation over sugar and flour, the PTI government has made big bucks from the people's pockets by buying expensive wheat.

"It is unfortunate that an agricultural country was importing sugar, cotton, and wheat. But Imran Khan doesn't mind that because his 'ATMs' are making money, profiteering illegally from these deals," she alleged.

She said that the government has approved the import of 120,000 tonnes of overpriced wheat and the same playbook of corruption was being used, which was used in the procurement of LNG.

"Imran Khan's vision was very clear. Don't buy cheaper LNG and wait till it gets expensive and then make big bucks on it through your ATMs. Don't buy affordable cotton, make overpriced deals so that Imran's ATMs fill their pockets with illegal profits. Don't buy wheat at good price but wait till your blue-eyed benefactors could make loads of money from overpriced wheat. And when all this illegal activity is completed, Imran acts as he had been sleeping through it all. Orders an inquiry that exonerates the culprits and then the musical chairs of ministries," she further alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

