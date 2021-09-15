KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Modaraba Al-Mali 2021 331% - - - - Right Issue The Crescent Textile 30.06.2021 Nil 515.650 6.45 26.10.2021 20.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. To AGM 26.10.2021 D.G.Khan Cement Co. 30.06.2021 10% (F) 3,721.273 8.49 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2021 D.G.Khan Cement Co. 30.06.2021 4,093.183 8.96 - - - Ltd (Consolidated) Year End ===============================================================================================================

