Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
15 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Modaraba Al-Mali 2021 331% - - - -
Right Issue
The Crescent Textile 30.06.2021 Nil 515.650 6.45 26.10.2021 20.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. To
AGM 26.10.2021
D.G.Khan Cement Co. 30.06.2021 10% (F) 3,721.273 8.49 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.30.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2021
D.G.Khan Cement Co. 30.06.2021 4,093.183 8.96 - - -
Ltd (Consolidated) Year End
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.