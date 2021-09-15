ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
Proposed right issues

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

====================================================================================
Company                                                                         Rate
====================================================================================
Husein Sugar Mills Limited - Preferenece Right Shares                          37.5%
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Preference Right Share                                    15%
Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/- per share                                14%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 8/= per share                189.39%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/= per share                231.08%
Summit Bank Limited                                                              65%
Summit Bank Limited                                                           11.24%
====================================================================================

Proposed right issues companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange companies psx

