ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

U.S. yields fall after inflation shows signs of cooling

Reuters 15 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: U.S. government bond yields fell on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped more than 6 basis points on the day to a low of 1.263pc, the lowest reading since Aug. 24.

The core measure of U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.1pc last Month, the smallest gain since February.

The measure, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, increased 4.0pc on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3pc in July.

The data could be volatile in the coming months as shortages of basic materials and parts have created bottlenecks, and price increases, across various supply chains.

The August slowdown gives the Federal Reserve breathing room as it prepares to reduce its massive bond holdings and decide how soon to begin lifting rates from near zero.

US Treasury rally resumes, yields hit new 5-month lows

"The big question for the Fed is going to be whether this further moderation pushes inflation lower in the next few months, and whether inflation significantly cools. And that could be interesting for the rate hike component of all of this, which they have been very careful to divorce from tapering," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.4 basis points to 1.280pc. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was down 5.2 basis points to 1.853pc.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.207pc.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 5- and 30-year Treasury notes was at 107.7 basis points, the flattest since August 2020.

The flatter 5/30 spread points to traders losing interest in the reflation story, in line with cooling inflation.

The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields, was at 107.2 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.506pc, after closing at 2.554pc on Monday.

A pullback in U.S. stock indexes further pressured yields lower mid-morning according to Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

"Equities seem to be struggling a bit and there's a flight to quality behind it taking place," he said.

U.S. stock Gennadiy Goldberg U.S. consumer prices U.S. government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

U.S. yields fall after inflation shows signs of cooling

Urging US to show 'heart', Taliban thank world for promised aid

Pakistan's rupee closes at its lowest level against the US dollar as pressure remains

To tackle food inflation, Tarin announces cash subsidies for low-income segment

Head of US Delegation to FATF Scott Rembrandt arrives in Pakistan

US says will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

KSE-100 tumbles 379 points, closes below 47,000 over negative triggers

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

Read more stories