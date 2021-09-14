ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares close higher as industrial stocks surge

  • The CSE All-Share index rose 1.82% to 8,692.60 points at the closing bell
Reuters Updated 14 Sep 2021

Sri Lankan shares gained nearly 2% on Tuesday, bouncing back from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks and as the government appointed a new central bank governor.

Sri Lanka re-appointed state minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal as the governor of its central bank, effective Sept. 15, the President's office said in a statement on Monday.

The appointment comes after former governor, Weligamage Don Lakshman, said on Friday he will step down, at a time when the South Asian nation is at the risk of a default.

Sri Lankan shares hit near 3-week low as industrial stocks slump

The CSE All-Share index rose 1.82% to 8,692.60 points at the closing bell, after logging its worst day since February on Monday.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings were top boosts, rising 6% and 3%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 3.6 billion Sri Lankan rupees according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 148.7 million shares from 228.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 219 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The island-nation reported 2,560 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 488,482.

It reported 135 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,431, health bureau data showed.

About 48.52% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares close higher as industrial stocks surge

Taliban thank world for promised aid, urge US to show 'heart'

US says will assess Pakistan ties over Afghanistan's future

Pakistan's rupee closes at its lowest level against the US dollar as pressure remains

Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

NCOC relaxes some restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Head of US Delegation to FATF Scott Rembrandt arrives in Pakistan

KSE-100 tumbles 379 points, closes below 47,000 over negative triggers

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

Read more stories