ITP issues tickets to 9,097 vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have claimed to have issued tickets to 9,097 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 657,586 during the last week.

According to ITP official, the traffic police have launched a campaign for taking action against the violators and constituted different squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain.

He said that during the last week, action was taken against 2,113 motorists over lane-violation, 1,138 motorists for not fastening seat belt during driving, 448 motorists for using mobile during driving, and 3,404 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets.

Likewise, 98 road users were fined over violations of speed limit, 130 over wrong parking, 507 for having vehicles with tinted glasses, 884 for having fancy number plates on vehicles, and 188 for not having driving licenses.

