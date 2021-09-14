Country reports 2,988 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, reported 2,988 fresh Covid-19 cases after 53,158 coronavirus tests were conducted reflecting a positivity ratio of 5.62 percent, taking the nationwide cases tally to 1,207,508 since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the latest Covid-19 data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country also reported 67 more Covid-19 deaths taking the nationwide death tally to 26,787 since the virus outbreak in Pakistan.

The nationwide tally of active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 90,545.

According to the NCOC data, 3,391 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of recoveries to 1,090,176.

Sixty-seven corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, 62 of whom were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities of which 24 died on ventilators and five died in home quarantines, the NCOC said.

The data shows that Covid-19 intensity is now shifting towards Punjab as the province recorded 1,208 fresh Covid-19 cases after 19,038 tests were conducted with a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent.

In the past 24 hours, Sindh with 26 Covid-19 deaths reported most of the deaths followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 20 deaths, and Punjab with 14.

At present, a total 5,425 coronavirus patients were admitted in various hospitals countrywide of which 5,066 patients were under treatment in critical condition.

A total 558 ventilators were occupied countrywide, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Multan with 76 percent ventilator occupancy was top among the four major cities with the maximum ventilators utilisation followed by Sargodha with 61 percent, Lahore 59 percent, and Bahawalpur 47 percent.

Sargodha with 78 percent oxygen beds occupancy was on top among the four major cities with the maximum oxygen beds utilisation, followed by Multan 66 percent, Gujrat 63 percent, and Swabi 60 percent. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total 1,207,508 Covid-19 cases, which also include the deaths, recovered and under treatment patients.

Out of 1,207,508 cases, Sindh with 445,369 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 414,390 cases, the KPK with 168,748 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 102,863 cases, AJK 33,379 cases, Balochistan 32,591 cases, and GB 10,168 cases.

Out of 26,787 nationwide deaths registered in Pakistan, Punjab with 12,225 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 7,159 deaths, KPK 5,270 deaths, ICT 889 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 721 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 342 deaths, and GB 181 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours.

A total 21,962,455 people are fully vaccinated in the country, which is a little over 10 percent of the total population.

Pakistan has administered a total 68,227,337 Covid-19 vaccine doses to the people of which 21,962,455 fully and 51,390,802 partially.

A total of 18,521,728 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with Covid treatment facilities across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021