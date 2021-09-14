ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 13, 2021).

========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member                        Company                            Turnover          Rates
Name                                                            of Shares
========================================================================================
MRA Sec.                      Agritech Ltd.                       200,000           6.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            200,000           6.00
MRA Sec.                      Al Shaheer Corp.                     11,000          18.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             11,000          18.00
Azee Sec.                     Attock Refinery                       7,500         244.80
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              7,500         244.80
Fawad Yusuf Sec.              BankIslami Pakistan               5,931,500          11.49
Akik Capital                                                       90,000          11.49
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          6,021,500          11.49
Interactive Securities        BYCO Petroleum                          500          10.07
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500          10.07
Topline Sec.                  Crescent Steel                        2,000          85.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,000          85.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani           D.G.Cement                            3,600         100.71
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,600         100.71
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Engro Corporation                 6,021,609         300.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          6,021,609         300.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Feroze 1888 Mills                 3,991,100         100.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          3,991,100         100.00
Shaffi Securities             Ferozsons Lab.                        1,000         388.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,000         388.00
MRA Sec.                      Hascol Petroleum                     40,000           8.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             40,000           8.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Hub Power                        15,691,465          80.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         15,691,465          80.00
Topline Sec.                  Int. Industries                       5,000         194.90
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000         194.90
MRA Sec.                      Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                  50,000          22.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000          22.00
MRA Sec.                      Maple Leaf Cement                     2,000          41.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,000          41.00
Cedar Capital                 National Refinery                    50,000         416.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             50,000         416.00
Topline Sec.                  NetSol Technologies                  10,000         163.10
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000         163.10
Topline Sec.                  Pak Oilfields                       115,000         390.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            115,000         390.00
MRA Sec.                      Pak Refinery                         40,000          24.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             40,000          24.00
IGI Finex                     Pak Suzuki                            3,000         315.07
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,000         315.07
Topline Sec.                  Sakrand Sugar Mills                  15,000          15.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             15,000          15.00
Topline Sec.                  Service Fabrics (R)                  10,000           7.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000           7.00
MRA Sec.                      Sui Southern Gas                    100,000          14.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100,000          14.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Tariq Glass                       7,662,300         107.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          7,662,300         107.00
MRA Sec.                      Telecard Ltd                         45,000          24.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             45,000          24.00
Growth Sec.                   TRG Pakistan Ltd.                   400,000         160.79
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            400,000         160.79
B&B Sec.                      Waves Singer                         25,000          22.50
MRA Sec.                                                           22,500          24.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             47,500          23.21
========================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                   40,546,074   ========================================================================================

