KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 13, 2021).

======================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================================== MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 200,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.00 MRA Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 11,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 18.00 Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 7,500 244.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 244.80 Fawad Yusuf Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 5,931,500 11.49 Akik Capital 90,000 11.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,021,500 11.49 Interactive Securities BYCO Petroleum 500 10.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 10.07 Topline Sec. Crescent Steel 2,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 85.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 3,600 100.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,600 100.71 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Engro Corporation 6,021,609 300.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,021,609 300.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Feroze 1888 Mills 3,991,100 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,991,100 100.00 Shaffi Securities Ferozsons Lab. 1,000 388.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 388.00 MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 40,000 8.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 8.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Hub Power 15,691,465 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,691,465 80.00 Topline Sec. Int. Industries 5,000 194.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 194.90 MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 50,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 22.00 MRA Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 41.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 41.00 Cedar Capital National Refinery 50,000 416.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 416.00 Topline Sec. NetSol Technologies 10,000 163.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 163.10 Topline Sec. Pak Oilfields 115,000 390.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 390.00 MRA Sec. Pak Refinery 40,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 24.00 IGI Finex Pak Suzuki 3,000 315.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 315.07 Topline Sec. Sakrand Sugar Mills 15,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 15.00 Topline Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 10,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.00 MRA Sec. Sui Southern Gas 100,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 14.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Tariq Glass 7,662,300 107.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,662,300 107.00 MRA Sec. Telecard Ltd 45,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 24.00 Growth Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 400,000 160.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 160.79 B&B Sec. Waves Singer 25,000 22.50 MRA Sec. 22,500 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,500 23.21 ======================================================================================== Total Turnover 40,546,074 ========================================================================================

