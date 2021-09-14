Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 13, 2021).
========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================================
MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 200,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.00
MRA Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 11,000 18.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 18.00
Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 7,500 244.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 244.80
Fawad Yusuf Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 5,931,500 11.49
Akik Capital 90,000 11.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,021,500 11.49
Interactive Securities BYCO Petroleum 500 10.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 10.07
Topline Sec. Crescent Steel 2,000 85.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 85.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 3,600 100.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,600 100.71
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Engro Corporation 6,021,609 300.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,021,609 300.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Feroze 1888 Mills 3,991,100 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,991,100 100.00
Shaffi Securities Ferozsons Lab. 1,000 388.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 388.00
MRA Sec. Hascol Petroleum 40,000 8.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 8.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Hub Power 15,691,465 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,691,465 80.00
Topline Sec. Int. Industries 5,000 194.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 194.90
MRA Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 50,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 22.00
MRA Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 41.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 41.00
Cedar Capital National Refinery 50,000 416.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 416.00
Topline Sec. NetSol Technologies 10,000 163.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 163.10
Topline Sec. Pak Oilfields 115,000 390.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 115,000 390.00
MRA Sec. Pak Refinery 40,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 24.00
IGI Finex Pak Suzuki 3,000 315.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 315.07
Topline Sec. Sakrand Sugar Mills 15,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 15.00
Topline Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 10,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.00
MRA Sec. Sui Southern Gas 100,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 14.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Tariq Glass 7,662,300 107.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,662,300 107.00
MRA Sec. Telecard Ltd 45,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 24.00
Growth Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 400,000 160.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 160.79
B&B Sec. Waves Singer 25,000 22.50
MRA Sec. 22,500 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 47,500 23.21
========================================================================================
Total Turnover 40,546,074 ========================================================================================
