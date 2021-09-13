ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
KSE-100 closes marginally positive after range-bound session

BR Web Desk 13 Sep 2021

A range-bound session was witnessed on the opening day of the week with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing marginally positive as volumes declined at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a gain of 72.17 points or 0.15% to settle at 47,270.46.

KSE-100 powers past 47,000 with 573-point gain

“Expectations of a hike in interest rate in the upcoming monetary policy scheduled for September 20 (Monday), coupled with expectations of a higher CPI due to a 13.7% week on week increase in SPI kept the market gains in check," said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

"The commercial banks sector saw renewed investor interest amid expectations of a hike in interest rate after which UBL & HBL added 65.9 points and 48.9 points to the benchmark index, respectively."

The refinery sector was in the limelight amid reports that the government was due to finalise the policy on Monday.

CCoE to take up refining policy on Monday

On Monday, sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 index north included banking (75.39 points), oil and gas marketing (17.45 points), and oil and gas exploration (15.59 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 427.45 million on Friday to 395.84 million on Monday. The value of shares traded during the session also recorded a decline, amounting to Rs16.19 billion from Rs18.18 billion.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 44.96 million shares, followed by Service Fabrics with 42.15 million shares, and TPL Properties at 41.07 million shares.

Shares of 519 companies were traded on Monday, of which 209 registered an increase, 290 recorded a fall, while 20 remained unchanged.

