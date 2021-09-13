ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Covid-19: country reports 58 more deaths

Recorder Report 13 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 58 coronavirus related deaths and 3,153 new positive cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. According to the data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), during the last 24 hours most deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP followed by Sindh.

Out of 58 deaths, 19 died were reported on ventilators while 3153 people were tested COVID positive on September 11. As per the data, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK collectively reported 340 Covid-19 cases and three fatalities in the last 24 hours.

In Islamabad, 270 new positive cases and one death was reported while in GB 12 new cases and in AJK 58 cases and two deaths were reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 476 new Covid-19 cases while Balochistan has detected 20 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also confirmed 25 more deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,250.

Punjab reported 1,374 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking the second straight day the province detected less than 1,500 infections. Punjab's caseload has risen to 413,182. In the last 24 hours, 13 more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Punjab, raising its death toll to 12,211. In Sindh the total Covid cases have reached 444,464 and the total deaths reached 7133 with 17 died in hospital on 11 September.

The government's Covid-19 portal shows that 3,797 more people have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total to 1,086,785. Meanwhile, 5,370 virus patients are in critical condition. The countrywide total confirmed cases have reached 1,204,520 and 26,720 people have so far died due to Covid. In the last 24 hours a total of 57,792 tests were conducted leading the total tests conducted so far to 18,468,570.

