Maximum protection of card data: NBP acquires PCI DSS consultancy services

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan has recently acquired the consultancy services for PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) Assessment and its Compliance certification for Security of Digital Payments. The PCI DSS is the global Information Security standard for the organizations that handle Debit/Credit Cards from major Card Schemes.

SBP initially recommended implementation of PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) through issuance of PSD Circular No.5 'Regulations for Payment Card Security' in 2016. However, with increase in cyber-attacks in various forms against payment card systems, SBP recommended all financial institutions.-PR

