ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Icade Sante takes first listing step ahead of European expansion

Reuters 13 Sep 2021

PARIS: Icade Sante, the healthcare property business of French real estate firm Icade, said on Friday it plans to raise 800 million euros in a share listing to part-finance a 3 billion euro expansion across Europe and into medicalised care. Icade Sante made the announcement as stock market watchdog AMF approved its registration document, the first step towards the planned initial public offering (IPO) which should kick off in the coming weeks.

The company declined to comment on the potential full valuation of the firm, although based on the amount to be raised and according to sources familiar with the market, its value could be over 4 billion euros ($4.74 billion).

"We want to be the leader in our asset class and we need to truly be in Europe for that," Xavier Cheval, Icade Sante's deputy chief executive, told reporters.

Some 60% of the 3 billion euros to be invested by 2025 will finance growth overseas, including to beef up Icade Sante's positions in markets it has already expanded into, such as Germany, Spain and Italy, he said.

Cheval, who is set to become CEO of the business, added that the firm did not rule out investments elsewhere too, including the Netherlands, Belgium or Portugal.

Three quarters of Icade Sante's healthcare properties are private hospitals, but the group also plans to invest more in medicalised care homes, which should eventually make up a third of its assets, Cheval said.

Icade Sante has 6 billion euros worth of assets today, mostly in France.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and Societe Generale will be global coordinators of the IPO. Cheval said he expected further consolidation among private hospitals and care home property investors in Europe, another reason for opting for an IPO.

Icade Sante European expansion French real estate

