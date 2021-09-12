PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in Cantonment Boards' elections across the country with 63 seats, AAJ News reported.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) managed to secure 58 seats followed by 52 independent candidates. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 17 seats while the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) got 10 seats.

Jamaat-e-Islami also won seven seats while Balochistan Awami Party and National Awami Party secured two seats each.

On Sunday, the polling for local government elections in 42 cantonment boards of the country ended under strict security measures amid reports of clashes between the activists of different political parties, Aaj News reported.

The voting process started at 8am and continued till 5pm without a break. At least 1,560 candidates were competing for 206 general seats while over 5,000 polling booths were set up in 1,644 polling stations. A total of 2,197,441 voters, including 1,154,551 men and 1,043,190 women, were registered in all the 42 cantonment boards.

A close contest was witnessed among the ruling PTI and PML-N.

Cantonment board elections today

At least 684 independent candidates and 876 belonging to different political parties contested the polls. The ruling PTI fielded 183 candidates while the PML-N 144, PPP 113, JI 104, the TLP 83, MQM-P 42, PSP 35, PML-Q 34, and JUI-F 25 candidates.

Fake polling agents arrested

Meanwhile, two fake polling agents were arrested by the Returning Officer in Karachi's Clifton area. The accused were nabbed from wards 2 and 4. Both the suspects were present inside a women's polling station without legal and valid documents.

ECC approves Rs215m for cantonment board polls

The accused were handed over to the police.

Reports of clash

Workers of political parties also reportedly clashed during the cantonment board elections in Multan. As per reports, PTI workers and independent candidates clashed with each other in ward no 4. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.