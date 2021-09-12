ANL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
ASC 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
FCCL 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
FFBL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.34%)
FNEL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
GGL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KAPCO 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
NETSOL 164.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
POWER 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.42%)
PTC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.65%)
TRG 172.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
BR100 5,056 Increased By ▲ 10.16 (0.2%)
BR30 25,200 Increased By ▲ 105.35 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,307 Increased By ▲ 108.59 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,808 Increased By ▲ 23.86 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

  • Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz follows in second with 58, ahead of independent candidates at 52
  • The Pakistan Peoples Party won 17 seats while the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement got 10 seats
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Sep 2021

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in Cantonment Boards' elections across the country with 63 seats, AAJ News reported.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) managed to secure 58 seats followed by 52 independent candidates. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 17 seats while the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) got 10 seats.

Jamaat-e-Islami also won seven seats while Balochistan Awami Party and National Awami Party secured two seats each.

On Sunday, the polling for local government elections in 42 cantonment boards of the country ended under strict security measures amid reports of clashes between the activists of different political parties, Aaj News reported.

The voting process started at 8am and continued till 5pm without a break. At least 1,560 candidates were competing for 206 general seats while over 5,000 polling booths were set up in 1,644 polling stations. A total of 2,197,441 voters, including 1,154,551 men and 1,043,190 women, were registered in all the 42 cantonment boards.

A close contest was witnessed among the ruling PTI and PML-N.

Cantonment board elections today

At least 684 independent candidates and 876 belonging to different political parties contested the polls. The ruling PTI fielded 183 candidates while the PML-N 144, PPP 113, JI 104, the TLP 83, MQM-P 42, PSP 35, PML-Q 34, and JUI-F 25 candidates.

Fake polling agents arrested

Meanwhile, two fake polling agents were arrested by the Returning Officer in Karachi's Clifton area. The accused were nabbed from wards 2 and 4. Both the suspects were present inside a women's polling station without legal and valid documents.

ECC approves Rs215m for cantonment board polls

The accused were handed over to the police.

Reports of clash

Workers of political parties also reportedly clashed during the cantonment board elections in Multan. As per reports, PTI workers and independent candidates clashed with each other in ward no 4. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

clashes voting Political Parties Cantonment Board elections security measures

Comments

1000 characters

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Iraqi PM holds economic links on Iran visit

Read more stories