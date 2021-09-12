ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cantonment board elections today

APP 12 Sep 2021

RAWALPINDI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all the arrangements to hold Cantonment Elections on Sunday (September 12) while 664,873 voters of five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district would exercise their right of franchise to elect 273 representatives of local bodies.

Talking to APP, District Returning Officer, Rawalpindi II, Shaheen Ghazal on Saturday said all the arrangements have been finalized in Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Taxila and Murree Cantonment Boards for the Cantonment local government elections to be held on September 12.

She informed that total number of registered voters in five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district was 664,873 including 343,894 males and 320,979 females.

She said 82 contesting candidates were in Rawalpindi Cantt, 77 in Chaklala Cantt, 87 in Wah Cantt, 20 in Taxila Cantt and seven in Murree Hills Cantt.

Local Government Elections were cancelled in Ward No. 2 of Rawalpindi Cantt due to death of a candidate.

The total number of registered voters in Rawalpindi Cantt was 279,529, in Chaklala Cantt 170,100, in Wah Cantt 196,250, in Taxila Cantt 15,976 while 3,018 voters were registered in Murree.

Cantonment board elections: 84 polling stations declared sensitive

To a question, she said 583 polling stations including 285 for males and 276 for females and 22 joint polling stations would be set up to facilitate the voters to exercise their right of franchise.

As many as 48 sensitive polling stations of the district would be given special security cover and besides the deployment of Rawalpindi district police personnel, contingents of rangers would also be available to ensure law and order. CCTV cameras were also installed on all sensitive polling stations, she added. ECP had deployed 583 Presiding Officers, 1604 Assistant Presiding Officers and 1604 Polling Officers in the district.

She said a total 1604 polling booths including 822 for males and 782 for females voters would be set up for the elections.

To another question she informed that foolproof security arrangements were also finalized to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections. Total 273 candidates including 33 of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, 19 of Pakistan Peoples Party and 36 of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would contest elections in five cantonment boards. The preliminary results of the Cantonment Board elections would be released by the presiding officers at the polling stations after end of polling and counting of votes on the same day. Polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

The authorities concerned had also been directed to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct issued by ECP for Cantonment Local Bodies elections.

PPP ECP PMLN Cantonment Board elections

Comments

1000 characters

Cantonment board elections today

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories