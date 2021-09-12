ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ECC approves Rs215m for cantonment board polls

Zaheer Abbasi 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs215 million, as requested by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for holding elections in 42 Cantonment Boards on Sunday (today).

A meeting of the ECC presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was moved a summary by the ECP, seeking provision of Rs215 million for conducting cantonment board election.

The ECC approved technical supplementary grant to provide funds to the ECP.

In the summary, the ECP stated that the ECP is constitutionally bound to hold election for the local government and in the current financial year elections for 42 Cantonment Boards have been planned.

Cantonment Boards' polls: PML-N leader alleges pre-poll rigging

Additionally, it stated that Elections Act, 2017 makes it mandatory for the ECP to hold elections of the local governments within 120 days of expiry of the term of the local government of the provinces, cantonments, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and erstwhile Federally-Administered Tribal Areas.

The Finance Division was approached in this regard along with a summary for the ECC with request for allocation of funds of Rs215 million as technical supplementary grant (TSG) to conduct the Cantonment Board Elections.

Cantonment board elections: 84 polling stations declared sensitive

The Finance Division has endorsed the proposal and asked the ECP to move a summary to the ECC for approval of TSG of Rs215 million for holding election in 42 Cantonment Boards on 12-09-2021.

The Finance Division, in response to the ECP letter, noted that keeping in view, the utmost importance and pressing demand of the ECP, it supports provision of Rs215 million from the Finance Division demand No 045 to the ECP demand to ID 5051 to conduct the Cantonment Board election.

The ECC was requested by the ECP that funds may kindly be approved to be provided as TSG from Finance to the ECP, enabling it to perform its constitutional obligations.

