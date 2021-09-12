CM says he's against 'one-man show' policy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he does not believe in hollow slogans nor he is used to following the policy of one-man show like the past rulers.

"Decisions are taken with mutual consultation, while attention is being paid to performance instead of personal projection," the CM said, adding: "I have made fewer claims while performing more; the people are diligently severed during the last three years as I have never indulged myself in any political wrangling."

The CM said those levelling baseless allegations are making futile efforts to conceal their corrupt past and the people have fully recognized such dual characters.

Those engaged in the negative politics of levelling concocted charges are valueless before those who have served the masses, he maintained in a statement.

The CM iterated that public service is the core agenda and he will go to the last extent to complete this mission. The conspirators are bent upon stopping the development journey but their conspiracies will not be succeeded, he continued.

The CM maintained that detractors do not want a solution to public problems and added that he will continue to respond to such elements in the shape of public service.

I will not sit idle till the solution of public problems and the journey of public service will be accelerated while allowing no one to create any hurdle, concluded the CM.

