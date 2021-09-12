Vehicle-tracking: Falcon-i launches 'WhatsApp for business' channel

KARACHI: Falcon-i, Pakistan's largest privately owned vehicle-tracking and fleet-management company, has pioneered the 'WhatsApp for Business' channel in Pakistan.

This first-of-its-kind for the tracking industry promises the next level of convenience in the shape of four powerful features for customers. The Business-Channel Account includes the most efficient facilities like; Live-Tracking, Chat-Support, Product details and brochures.-PR

